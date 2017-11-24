Kylie Jenner won't address pregnancy until baby is born

Kylie Jenner reportedly won't address her pregnancy until after her baby is born.

The 20-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, but fans of the beauty who are hoping for confirmation may have to wait until she gives birth, as she is reportedly keen to stay "out of the spotlight" during her speculated pregnancy.

A source said: "Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness. She isn't going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She's not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off."

The insider admitted the 'Life of Kylie' star has only told her close friends and sisters about the news so far, as she's intent on revealing things publicly "on her own terms".

They added to People magazine: "Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she's, of course, having fun teasing everyone."

Kylie's decision to stay out of the spotlight comes after her half-sister Khloe - who is also reportedly expecting a baby with her beau Tristan Thompson and is also yet to confirm the news - dubbed her as the "new Rob", after their reclusive brother Rob Kardashian.

During an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', family friend Larsa Pippen asked 33-year-old Khloe if Kylie would be joining them for dinner, and Khloe said: "Yeah, right. Kylie's the new Rob."

The star is also said to be "self-conscious" about her changing body, as she's always been "insecure" about her looks.

A source said: "Her body is changing and she's very self-conscious about it. She's always been insecure that she's not as curvy or pretty as her sisters."