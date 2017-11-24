KhloÃ© Kardashian is 'exhausted' after cooking Thanksgiving feast

KhloÃ© Kardashian is "exhausted" after cooking this year's Thanksgiving (11.23.17) feast.

The 33-year-old television personality was "slaving away" in the kitchen for hours to make 13 different courses, including chicken wings, turkey macaroni cheese as well as cinnamon buns, pumpkin pie and apple pie.

Speaking in a short clip shared on her Snapchat account, she said: "I'm exhausted but it's worth it to be cooking and slaving away in the kitchen."

But the star has admitted her hard work was well worth it because she loved seeing everyone's reactions to her dishes.

She continued: "I love everyone's reactions and just making everybody happy with food. It's so rewarding. I hope all you guys are having an amazing Thanksgiving. I need to kick my feet up for a minute."

And Khloe has revealed she has been planning for the annual celebration for a whole year.

Speaking in a post on her website khloewithak.com, she wrote: "Being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own. But I love it and I'm really looking forward to doing it again this year.

"Organising a meal for so many people - not to mention cooking it all! - is no joke."

And the former 'Kocktails with Khloe' host's beau, Tristan Thompson, has taken to social media to show off his lover's impressive spread.

Alongside a video, which was shared on his Instagram account, he panned around the room to show off the vast amount of food, which included a selection of breads and crackers with grapes and dips, two cheese boards, a fruit platter, a selection of meaty dishes, green beans, as well as cookies, cupcakes, doughnuts, three pies and a huge cake.