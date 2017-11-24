Olly Murs among shoppers evacuated from Oxford Street store

"Really not sure what's happened! I'm in the back office... but people

screaming and running towards exits!

"Evacuating store now!!! F**k heart is pounding. (sic)"

As well as the arrival of armed police, the reports of an attack also

led to Bond Street Tube station being closed to prevent overcrowding.

Amid the confusion, London's Metropolitan Police wrote on the

micro-blogging website: "If you are on #OxfordStreet go into a

building and stay inside until further direction. Avoid travelling to

the Oxford Street area. At this stage police have not located any

causalities. (sic)"

But the force later added: "Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been

stood down. If you sought shelter in a building please now leave, and

follow the direction of police officers on the ground if you need

assistance (sic)"

And after the situation had been clarified by the police, Olly

tweeted: "Being told no shots in Selfridges! Have no idea the whole

store went crazy!

"I'm safe and in hotel with loads of people! So many different stories

flying around just hope everyone is safe (sic)"