Emma Watson 'splits from boyfriend William Knight'

Emma Watson has reportedly split from her boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight.

The 27-year-old actress had been dating Mack for nearly two years, but the couple decided to end their relationship earlier in 2017, having last been seen together back in May, Us Weekly reports.

Emma had always been fiercely protective of her relationship with Mack, refusing to discuss their romance in public.

In an interview in February, the 'Harry Potter' star - who was first seen out with Mack in October 2015, when they attended the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' together - revealed she had made a conscious decision to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

Speaking about how she deals with her celebrity status, Emma shared: "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways.

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Emma has even introduced a no-photos policy to help her deal with the stresses of fame.

The Hollywood actress explained she decided to make the change in order to enjoy as normal a life as she could possibly live.

She said: "For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 metres.

"They can see what I'm wearing and who I'm with. I just can't give that tracking data."