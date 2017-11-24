Kim Kardashian West supports former child sex slave Cyntoia Brown

Kim Kardashian West has enlisted her legal team to support former child sex slave Cyntoia Brown.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has instructed her lawyer Shawn Holley to help Cyntoia, who killed the man who bought her as a sex slave when she was just 16 and has already served 13 years of a life sentence for the murder.

Kim has also thrown her support behind Alice Johnson, the 62-year-old grandmother who has served 21 years for drug offences.

Speaking to the NY Daily News, Holley revealed: "Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice. We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers.

"Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well."

During her trial in 2004, a court heard that Brown was sex trafficked by a pimp, who was physically, sexually and verbally abusive towards her.

She was subsequently sold to a 43-year-old Nashville realtor Johnny Allen.

Brown claims she feared Allen intended to eventually kill her and so she shot her captor with one of his guns.

A number of other celebrities have also been vocal in their support for Brown, including singers Rihanna and Lauren Jaureguiâ€ of Fifth Harmony.

Rihanna previously wrote on Instagram: "We somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause..... Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life!