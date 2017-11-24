James Blunt makes Ed Sheeran his son's godfather

James Blunt has made Ed Sheeran the godfather to his son.

The 43-year-old musician and his wife Sofia Wellesley welcomed their first child last year, and the British star has decided to entrust Ed with one of life's biggest responsibilities.

Ed told The Sun newspaper: "James is like a brother to me, actually I'm not quite sure if I can say this, but I'm going to - he's just made me godÂ­father to his son.

"To be honest, I think he's only done it because he knows I've got a good idea of what sort of person he'd want him to be when he grows up - an absolute lad. We're going to be brothers for life."

James previously named the late 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher as the godmother of his son, whose name has not been revealed.

The Hollywood star passed away in December last year, and James previously admitted to feeling "desperately sad" that his son never got to know her.

He shared: "She's the most amazing person I know and I'm really desperately sad he won't get to know her but I have many memories, many stories I'll be able to tell him."

However, James admitted he couldn't share many of his fondest memories of Carrie because they are often x-rated.

Asked if he could share any of the stories, the singer explained: "I don't know if any of them are safe enough to tell on camera."

Meanwhile, Ed previously revealed he would happily give up touring if he was to start a family with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.