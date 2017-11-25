Bargain hunter Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone shops in Poundland.
The 33-year-old heiress - who has three-year-old daughter Sophia with husband Jay Rutland - may be the daughter of a billionaire but she can't resist splashing out on bargains from the discount retailer because the products are so cheap.
Asked if she's ever been to Poundland, she said: "Yes I have. There was one near where I used to get my nails done. I just used to go in and buy random stuff, which I love doing.
"Everything's a pound, and it's stuff I don't need. I'm spending money when I don't need to, because I think I'm getting a bargain."
And Tamara is also a big fan of bulk-buying retail outlet Costco and despite her fortune, loves getting a good "deal" on her purchases.
She said: "I have a Costco card - I love Costco, it's like the dream - there's nothing you can't get.
"Listen, if you can get a deal, why wouldn't you?
"It doesn't matter how much money you have. Why would you not want a bargain?
"The first time I went there, I got very carried away. Actually, I get carried away every time I go."
Though little Sophia enjoys the finer things in life, she also loves tucking into a Happy Meal from fast food outlet McDonalds.
Tamara said: "Her favourite way to travel is by private jet with a Happy Meal. It really is a beautiful life."
And the 'Tamara's World' star doesn't only stick with high-end designers when it comes to shopping for the youngster.
She told heat magazine: "It's not all designer - it's a mixture of stuff, from Zara to Gap. Sometimes I shop online for her - pyjamas from Mothercare, that type of thing.
"It's not all expensive brands, but she does have designer clothes."
