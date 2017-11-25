Maggie Gyllenhaal calls for decriminalised prostitution

Maggie Gyllenhaal thinks prostitution should be decriminalised.

The 40-year-old actress plays a sex worker in her new TV show 'The Deuce' and she thinks it would be safer and healthier for everyone involved in the illicit industry if it was no longer a criminal act.

She said: "Who needs a union more than a prostitute? I'm quoting David Simon (show creator) actually and I agree with him.

"My instinct is to say decriminalise it and make sure everybody's safe, healthy and taken care of. "

Maggie - who has daughters Ramona, 11, and five-year-old Gloria with husband Peter Sarsgard - has a producer credit on the programme, which also stars James Franco, because she wanted to be involved in the "storytelling process".

She said: "There was a little part of me that was concerned they weren't interested in telling the same story as I was interested in telling.

"That's why I asked to become a producer because I wanted to have some guarantee that I would be included in the storytelling process.

"The joke on set was, 'Maggie what kept you up last night?' There was always one thing that I would write a long email about at night. I would say, 'Here are the tiny things. If you don't do these, fine, but you must do this.' "

And one topic the actress insisted on being shown on the show was her character masturbating or having sex away from her work.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: "I thought that would be, in some ways, an opening into her needs, her desire, her agency.