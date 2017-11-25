Mariah Carey cancels three more days of Christmas tour

Mariah Carey has cancelled three more days of her Christmas tour.

The 48-year-old singer recently announced she was pulling the plug on a few of her upcoming performances last week due to an upper respirartory infection, and the blonde-haired beauty has since taken to social media to announce she is scrapping even more gigs from her 'All I Want For Christmas Is You World tour' because she has been told by medical experts she needs "a few extra days of rest".

Alongside an advertisement for her festive string of concerts, which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: "I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health... for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour (sic)."

Although the 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker is "disappointed" with the news, she is "grateful" she is slowly recovering from her illness.

She concluded: "While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you - it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! , Mariah (sic)."

Mariah - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, both six, with her former partner Nick Cannon - was originally due to take to the stage on November 17, and later perform on November 27, 28, as well as December 1.

But the dates have since been pushed back to December 2, which will see Mariah wow crowds at the Beacon Theatre in New York, before she heads to Paris, Manchester and London, to then take to Las Vegas on December 14 for a string of shows to conclude her tour.

And refunds will be offered to people who bought tickets for the cancelled dates.