Naomi Campbell inspired by Puff Daddy

Naomi Campbell finds Puff Daddy "inspiring".
The 47-year-old supermodel and the 'I'll be Missing You' hitmaker star as the royal beheaders in this year's 'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired Pirelli calendar and they had a great time working together on the shoot, even though it was full of "craziness".
Naomi said: "He coached me. He was behind me saying, 'Get into character, sis.'
"Sean is so inspiring. I love him, he's like a brother to me.
"We actually share the same acting coach so he knows the method of how to get into character.
"We had a lot of fun on set, we were all singing at one point a table caught fire - it was craziness but we just kept going."
The iconic calendar - which was styled by new Vogue editor Edward Enninful and shot by Tim Walker - this year featured an all-black cast and Naomi thinks it is a sybol of the way the fashion industry is finally embracing diversity.
She said: "The message of this calendar is so big and the timing could not be more perfect.
"It is an amazing time. It is a new time.
"I hope it stays this way and isn't a trend.
"Out of my 31 years as a model, this has been the most phenomenal moment for diversity [in fashion]."
And the British beauty loves the fact every Pirelli calendar she's worked on has been so different, but gave off a timely message.
She told Grazia magazine: "I've done it for four decades - one in my teens, twenties, thirties and forties.
"They've all been so different, they've all had a different message.
"I think Pirelli is very good at knowing what's going on in the world and aligning themselves with that message."
