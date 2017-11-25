Rob Kardashian won't face charges over alleged threats

Rob Kardashian will not be charged over allegations he made criminal threats against Pilot Jones.

Last year Rob was accused of sending racist and homophobic texts to the musician and actor after old photographs of Pilot kissing Rob's then fiancÃ©e Blac Chyna were published.

Rob, 30, and Chyna, 29, both accused Pilot of leaking the photographs and Pilot filed a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department after Rob reportedly sent him a barrage of furious texts.

TMZ reports that the alleged threats were "murky and general" and no further action will be taken by the police or the District Attorney.

However, Pilot is going ahead with his lawsuit against Rob and Chyna - who have since split up - for reportedly bullying him.

Speaking about Chyna releasing their private text messages, where he discussed his sexuality, the bisexual star said: "She's not a little bit of a bully, she clearly did bully me - there's no 'little bit' to it.

"The fact is that she tried to intimidate me via social media, and I don't think that that is OK, and I don't think that that's right. I was outed on social media."

After the pictures leaked of Chyna and Pilot, she insisted they were old pictures and she had not been cheating on Rob, the father of her daughter Dream.

She wrote on Instagram: "OK let's state the facts!!! I have been quiet for too long!!! This was over two years ago people!!! I never had sex with him! NEVER EVER! Nothing ever happened past these pics."