Margot Robbie: 'Marriage hasn't changed my relationship'

Margot Robbie says marriage hasn't changed her relationship with Tom Ackerley at all.

The pair were friends and flatmates before they ever started dating and Margot, 27, insisted that tying the knot has not altered their lives at all.

She said: "We were best friends and roommates before and now we're like best friends and roommates still, so nothing's really changed at all. Other than the fact that I get to wear this [wedding ring] on the weekends.

"I can't obviously wear it during the week when I'm working - I don't want to lose it on set."

However, Margot admitted she often has meltdowns over her fame.

The 'I, Tonya' actress finds juggling her successful acting career with her Lucky Chap production company - which she runs with Tom and producing partners Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr - difficult but ultimately finds it extremely rewarding.

She told Vogue Australia: "It's hard. Having a business is stressful and time-consuming, but it's incredibly rewarding. There are obviously a lot of times where I'll have a meltdown and go: 'I can't do it anymore.' And you miss out on a lot of things, like you rarely go on holidays, you miss everyone's weddings, everyone's birthdays. I haven't been home once this year, I haven't seen my best friends, my nephew.

"But it's also enormously satisfying to build something and to be a part of something."

And the former soap star can't believe how far she has come in the last decade.

She said: "It's wild to think it's been 10 years since 'Neighbours'. It's so crazy because time has flown, but at the same time, so much has happened. I'm thrilled with where I'm at in my career. I have absolutely no regrets, every experience has been incredible, character-building and career-shaping."