Lynden-Troy WI annual Christmas in the Country craft sale a success

Christmas in the Country came early this year to the Lynden-Troy Women's Institute on Sat., Nov. 25.

Crafts, woodworking and baked good were on sale at the Old Troy Schoolhouse with vendors from all over Flamborough and Brant County coming to sell their wares.

The event was a success as the little schoolhouse was bustling with people chatting and perusing quilts, scarves and even denim Christmas stockings.