Jennifer Lawrence taking acting break to milk goats

Jennifer Lawrence is taking time off from acting to work on a goat farm.

The 27-year-old actress has worked non-stop since her she shot to fame with the 2010 movie 'Winter's Bone' and she is planning to take a break from the spotlight and move to a remote farm.

She told America's Elle magazine: "I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats."

And she plans to dedicate more of her time to the political corruption-fighting nonprofit Represent.Us.

Jennifer also admitted that she never expected to achieve the level of fame that she has now and always pictured a much more low-key acting career for herself.

She said: "I was already an actor [before 'Winter's Bone'} but there's different avenues actors can take. I'd pictured myself being in indies, living a pretty normal life."

While she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world, Jennifer insisted that her popularity could diminish at any time.

She said: "I don't put a lot of stock in that. Because, what is that? It's too big to think about before you go to bed at night. Everything changes."

However, she does feel some pressure to be successful at the box-office.

She said: "The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I'm filming, because I'm working all day, and then I come home and my brain's just like, What should we panic about? After I've finished the process, though, it's done for me. I've done my work, and I've gotten what I need to get out of it -