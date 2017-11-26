Oscar Isaac had first drink at 24

Oscar Isaac didn't drink alcohol until he was 24.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor had a "glorious" time at a public high school in Florida, and though his family used to "spy" on him to make sure he wasn't up to anything untoward, he insists they had no need to worry about him because he enjoyed the "individuality" of being the only one in his friendship group not to get drunk and preferred to be in control of his actions.

He said: "It was glorious, I loved it. I loved it so much. I could walk to the beach every day, and go to this wild school where I became friends with so many different kinds of people. I met these guys who lived in the trailer parks in Boynton Beach and started a band, and my mom and my little brother would come and spy on me to see if I was doing drugs or anything, and I never was.

" I didn't drink till I was, like, 24. Even though I stopped being religious, I liked the individuality of being the guy who didn't do that stuff. Maybe it was the observer part of me... I liked being a little bit detached, and I wasn't interested in doing something that was going to make me lose control."

The 38-year-old actor - who has seven-month-old son Eugene with wife Elvira Lind - found his twenties "difficult" and it was particularly tough trying to maintain a long-distance relationship in Florida while studying at the prestigious performing arts school Juilliard in New York.

He told Esquire magazine: "For me, the twenties were the more difficult part of life. Four years is just... masochistic. We were a particularly close group but still, it's really intense... I was never a mess, I just had a lot of confusion."