Gareth Bale is desperate for Beyonce to perform at his wedding next year.

The 28-year-old professional footballer is set to tie the knot with his 26-year-old partner Emma Rhys-Jones in 2018, and the couple are in talks with Beyonce's team in a bid to get the 'Halo' hitmaker to sing on their special day in the bash after the ceremony.

Speaking to The Sun Online about the Real Madrid soccer ace's marital plans, a source said: "The Bales' people are speaking to Beyonce's people to see if they can set it up."

Gareth and Emma first met in Cardiff, Wales, when they were just teenagers, and have daughters Alba, five, and 20-month-old Nava together.

The couple are believed to be planning two wedding ceremonies, one that will take place in the UK in South Wales, while the second bash is rumoured to be held abroad in Italy.

And it is believed if Beyonce - who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and five-month-old twins Sir and Rumi with her rapper husband Jay Z - agrees to entertain guests she will only be serenading the pair at the European destination.

Gareth and Emma were due to marry sooner, but the duo have been forces to postpone their date after the brunette beauty's father, Martin Rhys-Jones, was jailed for fraud in New York last year.

Gareth's future father-in-law was sentenced to six years, but the 54-year-old parent is reportedly being let out in June 2018 for good behaviour, much to Emma's delight.

Speaking previously, a relative said: "Emma is absolutely over the moon that her dad's coming out early.

"The family has been told Martin is being released in June, providing he doesn't misbehave.