Kerry Katona has claimed fake Tinder account has been set up in her name

Kerry Katona has claimed a fake Tinder account has been set up in her name.

The 37-year-old singer has reportedly been targeted by a social media user who has set up a profile on the popular online dating site pretending to be the 'Whole Again' hitmaker.

According to The Sun Online, the imposter has included images of the former Atomic Kitten band member on the page, as well as details about the star and her personal life.

And where the site asks for the user to explain why they have signed up to Tinder in search for love, it reads: "Why the hell not! (sic)."

Kerry's representatives have spoken out about the incident and have denied the fact Kerry is signed up to the service and is swiping left or right on potential suitors, therefore confirming the account is fake.

Meanwhile, Kerry has recently been served her divorce papers from her estranged husband George Kay.

Kerry's former flame, who she married in 2014, has recently asked to legally terminate their three-year marriage following their split over the summer to ensure the pair are amicable for the sake of their three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge and Kerry's kids Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, - who she had with ex-partner Brian McFadden - as well as Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, whom she has from her previous relationship with Mark Croft.

Speaking previously George's representative said: "George Kay has served a divorce petition upon Kerry Katona to end their six year relationship.

"His absolute priority is the well-being of their three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge and his step-children Heidi and Max. Happily all the children are spending time with George during this difficult period.

"He sincerely hopes that this difficult process will be concluded solely through legal channels and in as dignified a manner as possible."