Naya Rivera arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery

Naya Rivera has been arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery.

The 30-year-old actress has reportedly been charged with the criminal offence after she was allegedly involved in an altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey on Saturday evening (25.11.17) in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

PEOPLE has reported that Naya has been accused of striking the 'Blood' actor over the head and in the mouth during a walk with their two-year-old son Josey in Chesapeake over the weekend.

And Ryan is believed to have video footage of the incident on camera.

The incident was first reported by local news station WSAZ, and the site have since shared footage of Naya in handcuffs being arraigned.

The former 'Glee' star has since been released on bond and she has been picked up by her father-in-law.

Naya and Ryan's relationship has been on the rocks over the last few months, as the pair had filed for a divorce in November last year.

However, last month the 'Devious Maids' star was believed to have filed a request to dismiss the legal paperwork as her and Ryan - who wed in 2014 after dating on and off since they first met in 2010- had moved on and their relationship was on the mend.

Speaking at the time, a source said: "She is back together with Ryan Dorsey. They want to make it work for the sake of their son."

And the trio put on a happy display as they celebrated Thanksgiving as a family.