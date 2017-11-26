Kevin Hart shares baby picture

Kevin Hart has shared the first picture of his baby son on Instagram.

The 'Get Hard' star posted a picture of his wife Eniko Parrish cradling little Kenzo, who was born on Tuesday (11.21.17), with their dog Roxy lying at the feet of the 33-year-old model.

He captioned the image: "Sooooooo DOOOOOPPPPPEEEE. I love how Roxy won't [leave] their side!!!! (sic)"

And Eniko also shared the same photo on her own Instagram page and hinted she's thinking about more babies in the future.

She wrote "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! (sic)"

The 38-year-old actor - who also has Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10, with ex-wife Torrei - previously hailed his wife as a "rockstar".

Sharing a picture of himself and Eniko sharing a kiss as they left hospital a day after their son was born, he wrote on Instagram: "Little Man is coming home. As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She's a rockstar.

"The woman's body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I'm lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife...I love you woman. (sic)".

Eniko admitted shortly after Kenzo was born that she was excited about embarking on a new "adventure" in her life.

She posted: "We are so in LOVE! KKH 11.21.17. Thank you all for your warm wishes and prayers.. God sent us a healthy and happy prince just in time for Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season.. Let the adventure into mommyhood begin.. Blessings on Blessings.(sic)"