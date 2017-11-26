Nicole Scherzinger makes dig at Lewis Hamilton?

Nicole Scherzinger has seemingly branded her former boyfriend Lewis Hamilton "selfish".

The 39-year-old singer had a seven-year on/off relationship with the Formula One ace until 2015 and while she has always given "everything" to her partners, she has experienced frustration when they haven't shown her the same consideration.

She told Fabulous magazine: "As women, we tend to love the other person and give everything to them.

"But sometimes the other person - the man - tends to be quite selfish, so they're thinking of themselves and doing what's best for them and meanwhile we're giving everything."

The 'Poison' hitmaker admitted she found it hard to make a clean break from the relationship because she could "accept" it was over as she hates "failing" at anything.

She said: "It's about how you react and how you accept things or don't accept things. Learning to let go. I was in that relationship for almost seven years. And I don't like to fail at things.

"So I'm like: 'I will make this work somehow!' But sometimes we don't realise things just aren't meant to be."

But Nicole - who is now in a relationship with 26-year-old tennis player Grigor Dimitrov - doesn't find it easy to fall in love, though when she does, she falls "hard".

She said: "I can't sit here and preach I know everything about relationships because at the end of the day I'm just a big, fat, juicy heart of a girl who loves to love.

"I don't fall easily but I fall hard. And deep. When I'm in, I'm all the way in."