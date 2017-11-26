Giacomo Gianniotti is engaged

Giacomo Gianniotti has got engaged.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor feels "truly lucky" that his partner Nichole accepted his proposal after he popped the question over Thanksgiving weekend.

He shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram on Sunday (26.11.17) and captioned the image: "She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

He also repeated his comments in Italian.

Make-up artist Nichole shared the same photo, as well as another with her and the 28-year-old actor, and one of her diamond engagement ring, and she admitted she is "thrilled" to be tying the knot with her "best friend".

She wrote: "Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love.

"We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife...This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."

And on Instagram Stories, Nichole shared a video of a room and wooden deck covered in hundreds of rose petals.

She said: "I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday. It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn't be happier."

The couple are often kept apart because of work, but Nichole is very proud of her "wickedly talented" partner.