Scott Disick bonds with son Mason on boys' trip

Scott Disick took his son Mason on a jet-setting boys trip as a special treat for Thanksgiving.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared photographs on Instagram of himself and his seven-year-old son standing in front of the British Airways Concorde jet at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York on Friday (24.11.17).

Scott captioned the picture: "Take off."

Later he posted a photo of himself and Mason standing in front of a luxury helicopter in Miami, captioned: "We got the moves."

The father and son were also spotted walking on the beach together on Sunday, according to E! Online.

Scott's other two children with ex Kourtney Kardashian - Penelope, five, and Reign, two - remained in California with their mother.

But just before he left on his trip Scott posted an adorable video on Instagram of him enjoying time with his daughters and sharing a friendly embrace with Kourtney.

Scott, 34, is now dating fellow model Sofia Richie, 19, who also spent the holiday back in Los Angeles.

She was spotted buying a take away meal by herself on Thanksgiving Day.

A source recently said Sofia, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has been a great influence on Scott since they began dating a few months ago.