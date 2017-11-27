Halle Berry spends Thanksgiving in Bora Bora with beau

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Alex Da Kid enjoyed a romantic getaway to Bora Bora for Thanksgiving (11.23.17).

The 51-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, three, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - used her trip to the South Pacific island with the British music producer to escape the "bulls**t" of everyday life.

Alongside a picture of Halle, which was presumably taken by Alex, sunning herself on decking by the tropical blue sea, she captioned the post: "What I call distancing myself from the bulls**t! (sic)"

Alex also shared several videos from their vacation on his Instagram Story, showing the pair going jet-skiing, sunbathing and enjoying local entertainment.

The pair also watched the sunset go down and enjoyed dinner by Christmas tree light.

The brunette beauty also shared a picture of the mountains from her sunbed.

Alongside the stunning photograph, she wrote: "Mornings are amazing... (sic)"

Halle and Alex have been sharing pictures from their time together on the app, ever since they made their relationship Instagram official in September.

The 'Kidnap' star and her beau were said to have been dating a "few months" before going public with their romance, and showed things were getting serious by posting a loved up picture of them embracing on the social media site.

At the time, Halle simply captioned the post: "My balance."