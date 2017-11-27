Nicole Richie almost set father Lionel Richie on fire

Nicole Richie almost set her father, Lionel Richie, on fire.

The 36-year-old fashion designer tried to carry out cupping treatment - when alcohol is poured into a cup and are heated before they are applied to the skin and create a vacuum to relieve any tension in the muscles in that area - on her famous dad but it could have gone horribly wrong as she got a "little too close" to burning his skin.

Speaking to You magazine about the near miss, she said: "I just got a little too close to his back for a hot second."

And the 'Great News' star admitted she often plays pranks on her 68-year-old dad.

She said: "I love to play pranks on him all the time."

Though the 'Hello' singer and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey - who took Nicole in when she was three and legally adopted her at nine - were not "strict" parents, her dad's few rules motivated the 'Candidly Nicole' star to work hard to earn her own money.

She explained: "[They] definitely weren't strict: I don't think I had a bedtime.

"I remember my father saying to me all the time, 'Do this or we are taking away your car'.

"So in my mind, I was like, 'I can't wait to not ask my dad for anything and earn my own money.'

"What drives me now is that I love getting up in the morning, I love to create, and that's what you should be doing, exercising your brain."