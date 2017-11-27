Heidi Klum loves getting naked at the beach

Heidi Klum has admitted her guilty pleasure is naked sunbathing.

The 44-year-old model loves getting the chance to sit out in the sun with no clothes on, but only if she finds a secluded spot where no one can see her.

Asked her guilty pleasure by Event magazine, she replied: "Sunbathing naked. If there's a place on a private island or a beach where there aren't any people, I like to go skinny-dipping or sunbathe nude."

But the 'Project Runway' star - who has children Leni, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and seven-year-old Lou - with ex-husband Seal - has to face her fears first in order to travel to a sunny destination because she has a phobia of flying.

She said: "I'm scared of flying. On the plane I am always bursting into tears, pressing the call button and asking a stewardess to sit next to me, or if there's no seat there I'll ask if I can go and sit with them in the kitchen area."

Her confession came after the 'America's Got Talent' judge recently shared a snap on Instagram of herself indulging in her passion of nude sunbathing, captioned: "California dreaming."

Heidi has previously described herself as a "nudist" and declared she plans to continue sunbath topless even when she is 60.

The 'Project Runway' host said: "I'm probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I'm 60. Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it's just who I am.

"I am more of a free person. I'm more nudist that way. I'm fearless. I don't think that will change. I'm gonna be that 60-year-old woman laying on the beach with just my bottoms on."