Sharon Osbourne 'so happy' for Prince Harry

Harry's family were also delighted with the news, including his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

A message on the Royal Family Twitter account read: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."

His brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine said: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

The American actress' parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, have wished the couple a "lifetime of happiness" together.

They said in a statement: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."