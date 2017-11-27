Engagement has special resonance for Toronto

Her future home is on the grounds of Kensington Palace, but Meghan Markle's recent years have reportedly been spent living on a quiet, tree-lined street in Toronto with her two rescue dogs, Bogart and Guy.

Markle, whose engagement to Prince Harry was announced today, is best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the NBC hit "Suits," which is filmed in Toronto.

The 36-year-old TV star's relocation north to Canada was a bit of an adjustment for the California native, who grew up around L.A. with her mother and father, a successful lighting director in Hollywood.

"Seven Canadian winters!" she told Vanity Fair about her time filming in Toronto. "A long time for someone who grew up in Southern California."

Excitement over today's much-anticipated announcement had a special resonance in Toronto, where the celebrity couple officially unveiled their romance for the first time this spring.

The couple — rumoured to be dating for months and stalked by paparazzi on both sides of the ocean — appeared at the Invictus Games in the Canadian city in late September, as Harry presided over the multi-sport event for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Harry and Markle, wearing a white rumpled blouse which fashionistas with a wink pointed out was known as the "Husband Shirt," made their first public appearance at the games where they held hands at a wheelchair tennis match at city hall, according to Toronto Life magazine.

At the time, Hello magazine saidthe prince started his Toronto visit by surprising Markle on the set of "Suits."

Her Canadian connections extend to trend-setting fashion mavens, particularly Jessica Mulroney, the socialite wife of TV host Ben Mulroney and daughter-in-law of former prime minister Brian Mulroney. It's believed that Markle hired Mulroney as a fashion stylist several years ago after "Suits" became a hit and dramatically raised her celebrity profile.

Mail Online says Mulroney has been credited with "transforming her wardrobe, polishing her style and introducing her to the wealthy, fashionable and well-connected young crowd in Canadian high society."