Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's marriage is 'for life'

Sharon Osbourne insists her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne is "for life".

The 65-year-old TV personality married the Black Sabbath rock star back in 1982 and the couple have endured their fair share of trials and tribulations, with their union being most recently rocked in May 2016 when they split following the revelation that Ozzy had been having an affair with celebrity hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

The pair later reconciled after Ozzy, 68, sought help for sex addiction and his substance abuse problems and Sharon insists they relationship is forever because she knows she's married to someone she loves "more than anybody else".

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Monday (11.27.17), 'The X Factor' judge said: "No matter what, I know that I know that I married someone I love more than anybody else in the world and he was for me and I for him. For me it's for life. I know for people now it's not the same. I feel badly when I see couple's split."

Sharon also used her appearance as a guest panelist on the UK daytime chat show to recall how the 'Bark at the Moon' rocker proposed to her.

'The Talk' star said: "He went to H. Samuel and he got me a wedding band instead of an engagement ring, he didn't know, he asked my father for permission and came back to my house and got on one knee."

Ozzy recently admitted he was a "f***ing idiot" to cheat on his wife when asked what the secret to their long-lasting marriage is.

The singer - who has kids Aimee, 34, Kelly, 33, and Jack, 32 with Sharon - said: "You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f***er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm clean and sober, and I've realized what a f***ing idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more ... I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f***ing idiot I've been. I suppose it's fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me. There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different f***ing country. Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f**k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F**k, I love you.'"