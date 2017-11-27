Prince Harry knew Megan Markle was the one straight away

Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' the "very first time" they met.

The 33-year-old royal - who previously dates the likes of Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas and was romantically linked to singers Mollie King and Ellie Goulding, actress Jenna Coleman and presenter Caroline Flack - proposed to the 'Suits' actress earlier this month after 16 months together and he's revealed they shared an instant connection.

Speaking to reporters at a photocall in the grounds of London's Kensington Palace, Harry was asked when he knew Meghan was the one, and said: "From the very first time we met."

The prince said he was "thrilled" and "over the moon" with the news, while Meghan, 36, gushed she was "so happy" as she showed off her stunning three-stone diamond ring and held onto her new fiance's arm.