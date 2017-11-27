Rita Ora has best birthday ever

Rita Ora enjoyed her "best birthday ever" in Kenya on Sunday (26.11.17).

The 'Anywhere' singer has been in Africa working with good causes including elephant protection organisation Space for Giants and nature charity the Big Life Foundation and was delighted to be serenaded by a group of children she met in a Masai village in honour of turning 27.

She shared a video on her Instagram account and wrote: "I've never been sang a song like this for my birthday before. I went to a beautiful Masai Village and they were so welcoming and my energy and soul will never be the same again. Thank you. Best birthday ever!! Also watch until the end I think I found a future superstar! Thank you @spaceforgiants and @biglifeafrica for this life changing experience #27 (sic)"

Rita also posed for fans in her "birthday suit" - though she stopped short of actually posting a naked picture and instead shared a series of images of herself in a revealing black and yellow swimming costume.

The post was captioned: "BIRTHDAY SUIT!(sic)"

Meanwhile, health-conscious Rita - who is believed to be dating Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone Wood - recently revealed she has frozen her eggs to protect her chances of having a family in the future on the advice of her doctor.

She recently explained: "I thought about this when I was in my early 20s, about kids. Maybe that is me being a hypochondriac, but I have always wanted a big family and my doctor asked me, 'I think you should freeze your eggs when I was in my early 20s', that is what he said to me ...

"He has been my family doctor for a long time and he said you are healthy is now and it would be great, why not put them away and then you never have to worry about it again?"