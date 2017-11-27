Mel B reaches agreement with Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have agreed to share custody of their daughter Madison.

The former Spice Girls singer split from the TV producer in March this year amid claims he had been abusive, and following months of bitter disputes, they have now reached a deal, though a judge has yet to sign it off.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mel and Stephen reached an agreement on November 8, which will see them both share legal custody of their six-year-old daughter, and agree a schedule for sharing physical custody.

Mel will pay her estranged husband spousal support for the next three years, but the exact amount listed has been redacted in the documents.

In return, Stephen has agreed to destroy any compromising video footage of the 'America's Got Talent' judge, who previously claimed he and their former nanny Lorraine Gilles had tried to extort her with sex tapes.

The former couple will sell their marital home and divide the profits, but first Stephen will be allowed back into the abode to retrieve his personal possessions, including childhood photos, clothing and artwork.

The agreement was reached around the same time Mel withdrew her domestic violence order against the 42-year-old producer.

The 'Wannabe' singer - who also has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from past relationships - previously claimed she had been "drugged" throughout her 10-year marriage to Stephen.

Philip Cohen, one of Stephen's lawyers, said: "Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage."

Meanwhile, the 'Stop' singer's mother Andrea - who was estranged from her daughter for much of her marriage - recently admitted she was distraught because she had "failed to protect" Mel from her spouse.