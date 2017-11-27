Telefilm adding support for emerging talent

TORONTO — Telefilm Canada says more than 50 films will now be funded each year by a program to bolster emerging talent, which is double the number of projects previously supported.

The changes will also see automatic second-feature financing for filmmakers who produce internationally recognized first features.

The moves are part of changes to the Talent Fund-supported Micro-Budget Production Program.

Telefilm says the five-year-old program will be renamed the Talent to Watch Program.