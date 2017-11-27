Flamborough firefighters gear up for Christmas toy and food drives

This is the Freelton station’s second year doing the toy drive. Harding explained it is a way to get to know the community and allows people to get to know them on a more personal basis.

“We were overwhelmed by all the donations last year. We couldn’t believe it — it was awesome to see. There were a couple of truck loads they took to the Ronald McDonald House and Salvation Army and stuff like that,” said volunteer firefighter Stewart McIlwraith.

“Even the day of, too, we had a ton of people come through and we had snacks and coffee upstairs," added volunteer firefighter Steve Henwood. "We had a full house last year."

While the new toys will head to Ronald McDonald House, gently-used toys will be directed to the Salvation Army. Canned goods will go to the Flamborough Food Bank and this year they are hoping to collect enough to fill three truck loads.

Volunteers firefighters at Waterdown’s Station 24 are also preparing for their food and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“Every year, it always surprises us, the need that’s out there,” said first-class volunteer firefighter Richard Bellsmith.

“The majority of the toys will go to CityKidz Ministries in downtown Hamilton, inner city — they deal with over 2,000 kids on a weekly basis,” he added, noting food donations will go to the Flamborough Food Bank.

“If everyone does their part, does a little bit, it helps all of us out. The need is not letting up."

Station 24 crew members will team up with volunteers from Station 27 in Rockton and Freelton’s Station 28 in front of Walmart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As well, a small crew will be collecting donations in front of Canadian Tire.

Those who wish to donate can also drop off items at Station 24 throughout December.

All of Flamborough's volunteer firefighters are looking forward to getting out into the community, added Bellsmith.

“Being available to answer questions … we’ll park our ladder truck in front of the Walmart so if the kids want to go and look at the truck and climb in the truck and look around, and ask questions and meet the firefighters, we’re all available for that as well,” he said. “We’re at their service.”