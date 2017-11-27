Flamborough firefighters gear up for Christmas toy and food drives

It’s less than a month away from Christmas and Hamilton's firefighters are hard at work, collecting toys and food for local families in need this holiday season.
“We go door to door, just in the main village part of Lynden and we also go to the village part of Troy and the village part of Orkney,” said David Donais, captain of Station 26 in Lynden.
The members of the Greater Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Association will be collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“We are also set up so people can drop off stuff this week ... from Tuesday (Nov. 28) to Friday (Nov. 30).”
Donais noted that additional drop-off locations have been set up for those who are not available Saturday morning, including Beverly Legion from 4-9 p.m. and Donn Zver Pottery and Café in Troy from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the last week in November.
The food drive, which has been held for about five years, has brought he community closer together, Donais said.
“Every year we get more people dropping off things,” he said, noting that this year they have partnered with Queen’s Rangers School in Copetown to help collect the donations. The drive will aid the Lynden Food Bank and anything that cannot fit in the Lynden location will be directed to Wesley Urban Ministries in Hamilton.
“Nothing goes to waste and of course the food banks in the city can always use stuff,” said Donais.
At Station 28 in Freelton, the volunteers are hard at work preparing for their big day on Dec. 16. Their annual Christmas Toy Drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will accept new and gently-used toys along with food items. So far they have already had donations to the Brock Road station.
“Last year we had a really good turnout so we’re hoping to improve on that,” said volunteer firefighter Adam Harding.
This is the Freelton station’s second year doing the toy drive. Harding explained it is a way to get to know the community and allows people to get to know them on a more personal basis.
“We were overwhelmed by all the donations last year. We couldn’t believe it — it was awesome to see. There were a couple of truck loads they took to the Ronald McDonald House and Salvation Army and stuff like that,” said volunteer firefighter Stewart McIlwraith.
“Even the day of, too, we had a ton of people come through and we had snacks and coffee upstairs," added volunteer firefighter Steve Henwood. "We had a full house last year."
While the new toys will head to Ronald McDonald House, gently-used toys will be directed to the Salvation Army. Canned goods will go to the Flamborough Food Bank and this year they are hoping to collect enough to fill three truck loads.
Volunteers firefighters at Waterdown’s Station 24 are also preparing for their food and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 2.
“Every year, it always surprises us, the need that’s out there,” said first-class volunteer firefighter Richard Bellsmith.
“The majority of the toys will go to CityKidz Ministries in downtown Hamilton, inner city — they deal with over 2,000 kids on a weekly basis,” he added, noting food donations will go to the Flamborough Food Bank.
“If everyone does their part, does a little bit, it helps all of us out. The need is not letting up."
Station 24 crew members will team up with volunteers from Station 27 in Rockton and Freelton’s Station 28 in front of Walmart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. As well, a small crew will be collecting donations in front of Canadian Tire.
Those who wish to donate can also drop off items at Station 24 throughout December.
All of Flamborough's volunteer firefighters are looking forward to getting out into the community, added Bellsmith.
“Being available to answer questions … we’ll park our ladder truck in front of the Walmart so if the kids want to go and look at the truck and climb in the truck and look around, and ask questions and meet the firefighters, we’re all available for that as well,” he said. “We’re at their service.”
