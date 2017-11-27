Prince Harry's 'cosy' proposal

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle during a "cosy night" in.

The 33-year-old royal popped the question to the American actress earlier this month, and after the news of their engagement was announced on Monday (27.11.17), the pair have now revealed details of how the romantic gesture happened.

Speaking to the BBC in their first televised interview together, 36-year-old Meghan said: "It was a cosy night, we were roasting chicken ... and it was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

The 'Suits' actress didn't have to think about her answer either, as the pair revealed she was already saying yes before Harry had finished proposing.

When asked if it was an immediate yes, Meghan said: "Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing."

And the flame-haired Prince added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes'. Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like ' Can I give you the ring?' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."

Despite the pair only having dated for 16 months prior to their engagement, Meghan insists the relationship hasn't been a "whirlwind", as they had "five or six months" to get to know one another without being in the spotlight.

The brunette beauty said: "I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship. There have been layers attached to how people it has become, after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing. I think we were able to have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. We made it work."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Monday with a royal statement issued by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

It read: "His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.