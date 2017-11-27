Fergie to host new Fox talent show

Fergie is set to host a new talent competition entitled 'The Four: Battle for Stardom'.

The 42-year-old singer has been announced as the host for Fox's new musical talent show, which is set to premiere on the network in January next year.

In a statement, the 'Fergalicious' hitmaker said: "I am very excited and proud to be the host of 'The Four: Battle for Stardom'. This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV."

"I am looking forward to being by the contestants' sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry."

The six-episode programme is said to be "a groundbreaking new singing competition series that challenges performers to fight for their life to be the best", and will reportedly see four vocalists battle to defend their spot on the show from a set of newcomers.

Fergie's role as host will see her star on the show alongside a panel of musical stars including Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record label executive Charlie Walk.

Fox's move to pick up the show comes as they cancelled 'American Idol' in 2016, only for it to move homes to ABC, ready for a series in March 2018.

The revival of the programme will see Ryan Seacrest return to host, whilst Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will make up the judging panel.

Ryan confirmed during an episode of talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' earlier this month that 'American Idol' would be returning to screens on March 11 2018 at an 8pm time slot.