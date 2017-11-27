Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not starting family yet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "not currently" thinking about having children.

The 33-year-old royal and the American actress announced their engagement on Monday (27.11.17) after Harry popped the question earlier this month, and although the pair's romance is moving at lightning speed, they are holding off on talks about starting a family.

When asked by BBC's Mishal Husain during their first joint interview if they were thinking about children, Harry said: "Not currently. No."

The flame-haired royal then admitted that talks about starting a family with the 36-year-old actress could begin after they tie the knot in the Spring.

He added: "I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Prince Harry and the 'Suits' actress have been dating for around 16 months, and Harry admits he fell in love with the brunette beauty "so incredibly quickly".

He said: "I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly ... All the stars were aligned - everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life - I fell into her life."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement earlier on Monday with a royal statement issued by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

It read: "His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

"The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.