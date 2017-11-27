Drew Barrymore: My daughters are the loves of my life

Drew Barrymore has dubbed her children as the "loves of her life".

The 42-year-old actress has daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three, with her former husband Will Kopelman, and over the weekend, she took to Instagram to post adorable tributes to each of her brood.

Posting a picture of herself and her eldest daughter, the 'Santa Clarita Diet' star wrote: "The love of my life. Olive. Sunday. Thanksgiving weekend. I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. This is a very special time. And may it bring out the best in all of us. And all the spirit of family and loved ones. I never knew I could love so much. I never knew I would be so lucky one day to be a mom. Thank you to all our many blessings for our family. And we wish them right back to yours. (sic)"

And the '50 First Dates' actress made sure to post an equally as touching tribute to her youngest daughter too.

She wrote on a picture of the pair holding hands whilst riding a merry-go-round: "The other love of my life. Frankie. Side by side, holding hands. Best moments. I wish I could freeze them in time. To the old sounds of the carousel. Going round and round. These holidays can make me so nostalgic and just a big pile of mush! (sic)"

It isn't the first time the actress has gushed over her brood either, as she previously revealed she pens loving messages to her children and leaves "banana art" in their packed lunches to remind them she is "always" there with them.

The golden-haired beauty shared her secret on social media, which saw her post a picture of her holding a love-heart shaped letter, and a banana with the words "Olive I love you" on.

The 'The Wedding Singer' star's note read: "I love you so much. Have a great day at camp! Love Mum (sic)."

And Drew captioned the Instagram post: "@seedlingsgroup and one of my besties @aliza118 helped remind me to leave love notes and make banana art to leave in olives lunch box! A TGIF for my girl to open and see that I am with her always! Thanks Aunty Aliza! Great call! And a great way to end the week. #camplunch (sic)."