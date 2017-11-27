Selena Gomez's family unsure of Justin Bieber romance

Selena Gomez's family are reportedly "still getting comfortable" with the idea of her rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old singer and the 'Sorry' musician recently decided to give their relationship another try after having ended their five-year on/off romance in 2015, and although the pair seem happier than ever together, Selena's family are said to be less than thrilled with the idea.

Selena - who ended her relationship with The Weeknd before reconnecting with Justin - was reportedly considering bringing 23-year-old Justin home to Texas for Thanksgiving last week, but the pair decided it was best for them to spend the holiday season with their own families.

A source told E! News: "They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas. They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday.

"Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together."

It comes after sources claimed earlier this month that the pair - who first began dating in 2010 - are "exclusive", after the 'Love Yourself' singer managed to win over Selena's friends.

An insider said: "[They are] exclusive. They're really happy and enjoying this time together. They've both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected.

"Justin definitely had to prove himself to her friends to regain their trust and he's doing a good job. Her friends have come around and can see that this time is different."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Selena views Justin as her "first love".

An insider said: "Justin was Selena's first love. He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."