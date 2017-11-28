Jeremy Piven's show Wisdom of the Crowd axed amid sexual misconduct allegations

Jeremy Piven has thanked fans for their support after his TV show 'Wisdom of the Crowd' was axed.

The 'Entourage' star has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women - claims he vehemently denies - and as a result, the US TV network CBS has decided not to continue the show.

Jeremy tweeted: "Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd sorry we don't get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts !

"Thanks for all the love , going to miss it as well... #WisdomoftheCrowd (sic)"

All 13 episodes of the show originally commissioned will air, but an order for additional episodes has been declined, an insider told TV Line.

'Wisdom of the Crowd' saw Jeremy star as a man who develops an online crowd-sourcing app to create a crack team to help him find out who murdered his daughter.

The 52-year-old actor has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by four women - actress Anastasia Taneie, former Playboy model Ariane Bellamar, 'Longmire' actress Cassidy Freeman, and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby.

Following the spate of allegations, Jeremy said in a statement to BuzzFeed: "Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen.

"I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."

Meanwhile, HBO - the TV network that broadcast 'Entourage' - said: "We reviewed our records and did not receive any complaints against Jeremy Piven on 'Entourage'."