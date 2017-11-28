Ray J and Princess Love are expecting their first child

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old singer and Princess tied the knot in 2016, and during her announcement post on Instagram, Princess revealed the couple have been patiently waiting to share their pregnancy news with their fans.

She posted a picture of her baby bump and captioned it: "It's such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this to ourselves until after the first trimester because it's bad luck to announce too early. But we're so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers (sic)"

Ray J also spoke of his delight during his appearance on 'The Real', revealing the couple have been trying to have a baby for some time.

He explained: "Princess and I, we're expecting. I'm nervous, excited ... it finally happened. My first one.

"It was special, because we was trying for awhile. It's not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time."

The singer - who previously dated Kim Kardashian West - revealed he would be happy to have a baby of either gender, although he also conceded he's secretly hoping for "a little girl first".

The 'One Wish' hitmaker added: "Because it's like, Daddy's little girl.

"The little boy is going to probably be a little aggressive, so I wanna be able to have some peace first. Bring the peaceful side in and then bring the boy in. But whatever God blesses us with, I'm happy."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in August last year at the Vibiana in Los Angeles, having dated each other since 2014.