Nicholas Hoult reveals his top hangover cure

Nicholas Hoult's cures his hangovers by dunking his head his head in ice cold water.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star shot to fame as party boy Tony Stonem in TV drama 'Skins' when he was just 16.

But Nicholas, now 27, can't party like he used to and tries to avoid going on set with a hangover.

But if does indulge in too much alcohol he has come up with a way to liven himself up.

Speaking to MrPorter.com, he said: "It's not like when I was in 'Skins'. Now I'm older I realize that I'm working and if I'm not on point, I can't do it, my brain isn't up to speed."

Revealing his icy hangover cure, he added: "Run a sink of cold water, fill it with ice, then stick your head in it."

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor revealed he prefers a night in wearing his comfortable bathrobe and indulging in his favorite hobby of cooking.

He said: "A friend just bought me a bathrobe so now I'm obsessed with putting on my bathrobe. Just mooching around about in it, making a coffee."

Nicholas - who was previously in a relationship with his 'X-Men' co-star Jennifer Lawrence - is currently dating 24-year-old US-based lingerie model Bryana Holly.

Talking about his passion for cooking her revealed he cooks an annual pre-Christmas lunch for his friends, and recently stole another man's food delivery.