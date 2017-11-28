Box office top 20: 'Coco' displaces 'Justice League'

NEW YORK — Riding strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences, Pixar's "Coco" opened with $50.8 million over the weekend and $72.9 million since opening Wednesday, according to final box-office figures Monday.

Centred on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico, where it has made $53.4 million in three weeks. The acclaimed animated film is one of the largest Hollywood productions ever to feature a largely Latino cast.

After a disappointing debut last weekend, the much-maligned DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $41.1 million. "Justice League" is faring better overseas, where it has made more than $300 million. Though a critical dud, it has already grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

