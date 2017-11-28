'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Get Out' top Gotham Awards

NEW YORK — The 27th annual Gotham Awards appeared headed for a sweep for Jordan Peele's social thriller "Get Out," but the sensual coming-of-age tale "Call Me By Your Name" swooped in to take best feature film at the first major soiree of Oscar season.

Luca Guadagnino's film about a 17-year-old's first love in northern Italy also scored best breakthrough actor for newcomer Timothee Chalamet. The wins, following the film's box-office success in limited release over the weekend, confirmed "Call Me By Your Name" — co-starring Armie Hammer and scripted by James Ivory — as one of the year's top independent film candidates for the Academy Awards. The last three best feature winners at the Gothams have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars: "Moonlight," ''Spotlight" and "Birdman."

"Above all, 'Call Me By Your Name' is about compassion and transmission of knowledge," said Guadagnino, accepting the award.

But "Get Out" was equally triumphant Monday night at the star-studded ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. It came in with a leading five nominations, including best feature, and it left with the largest haul. Peele, a comedy veteran but first-time feature filmmaker, won for best screenplay and breakthrough director. The film also took the audience award.

"It's so important that we support these voices from the outside," said Peele, accepting the screenplay honour. "If you help tell these stories, they will resonate."

While early, this year's awards season has been especially slanted toward independent film, with a few notable exceptions. Analysts consider "Call Me By Your Name," ''Lady Bird," ''The Florida Project," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''Mudbound" and "The Darkest Hour" as among the leading favourites.

But also among the front-runners are Christopher Nolan's World War II summer blockbuster "Dunkirk," and "Get Out," which has grossed $254 million worldwide for Universal Pictures. The Gotham Awards, presented by Independent Filmmaker Project, also honoured with a tribute award "Get Out" producer Jason Blum, the successful horror-film producer of Blumhouse Productions.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co., has long been one of New York's most powerful figures in independent film. His absence — and the avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations that have followed those made against the movie mogul — was noted occasionally Monday but didn't drive the proceedings. In opening remarks Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP, thanked those who have spoken up about sexual harassment in Hollywood and the journalists who have told their stories.

"You are helping us make a better future," Vincente said. "This room represents the stories that our society so badly needs to hear."

Best actress went to Saoirse Ronan for her leading performance in Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird." In more of a surprise, James Franco took home best actor for his performance as the infamous Tommy Wisau, maker of the cult film "The Room," in "The Disaster Artist."