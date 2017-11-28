Meghan Markle set to be Duchess of Sussex after marriage

Prince Harry's fiancÃ©e Meghan Markle is set to be given the title of the Duchess of Sussex once the couple are married.

The 36-year-old actress is set to marry the British royal in spring 2018 and, as is traditional in the UK, Harry is expected to be handed a new title on his wedding day, with the Duke of Sussex regarded as the most likely choice.

Theoretically, alternative titles include the likes of Clarence, Connaught, Windsor, Albany, and Cumberland.

However, many of those names have an inauspicious history, meaning Sussex is now rumoured to be the favoured option for 33-year-old Harry - the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles Kidd, editor of Debrett's Peerage & Baronetage, told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "They're quite limited in the titles that are available. The Duke of Sussex is the front-runner without any doubt."

But in the unlikely event that Harry opts to decline the offer of a title, Meghan would be known as HRH Princess Henry of Wales - a moniker derived by Harry's actual name.

Meanwhile, during their first TV interview as a couple, Meghan revealed the details behind her engagement to the British royal.

Of the magic moment, the former 'Suits' actress recalled: "It was a cosy night, we were roasting chicken ... and it was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

And quizzed about her response to the proposal, Meghan said: "Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing."

Prince Harry added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes'. Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like, 'Can I give you the ring?' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."