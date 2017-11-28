Jeremy Piven suggests it's curtains for his CBS crime drama

LOS ANGELES — CBS isn't saying that Jeremy Piven's freshman series "Wisdom of the Crowd" is cancelled, but the actor apparently sees it that way.

After the network said Monday it won't expand its initial episode order for the crime drama but declined to address its future, Piven responded with a bittersweet tweet.

"Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts!" Piven wrote on his Twitter account, adding, "Thanks for all the love, going to miss it as well."

The tweets were confirmed by a spokeswoman, who declined further comment.