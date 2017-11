Meghan Markle has advocated for women since the age of 11

"My 11-year-old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear, well then I should write a letter to the first lady. So off I went scribbling away to our first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton," Markle said.

She also wrote to her main news source, Linda Ellerbee, who hosted a kids news program, as well as to "powerhouse attorney" Gloria Allred and to the manufacturer of the dishwashing soap.

To her surprise, she said, after a few weeks she received letters of encouragement from Clinton, Allred and Ellerbee, who even sent a camera crew to her house to cover the story.

"It was roughly a month later when the soap manufacturer, Proctor and Gamble, changed the commercial for their Ivory Clear Dishwashing Liquid ... from 'Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans' to "People all over America ...'," Markle said.

"It was at that moment that I realized the magnitude of my actions," she said. "At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."

Markle said that for her, equality means that Rwandan President Paul Kagame is equal to the little girl in the refugee camp who dreams of being president and the U.N. secretary-general is equal to the U.N. intern who dreams of shaking his hand.

And "it means that a wife is equal to her husband, a sister to her brother — not better, not worse. They are equal," she said.

UN Women has set 2030 "as the expiration date for gender inequality," Markle said, but even though women comprise more than half the world's population, their voices still go unheard "at the highest levels of decision-making."

Markle called for programs to mobilize girls and women "to see their value as leaders" and for support to ensure they have seats at the top table. And when those seats aren't available, "then they need to create their own table," she said to loud applause.

Markle also said Rwanda's Kagame, who has championed women in parliament, should be a role model, "just as we need more men like my father, who championed my 11-year-old self to stand up for what is right."

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press