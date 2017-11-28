'Come From Away' creators say Grammy nomination a shock

She grabbed two other nods for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song "Stay" with Zedd.

"Really honoured to be given this kind of acknowledgment," Cara said in a tweet. "I'm not sure what to say or feel at the moment, but for now, thank you to everyone in my corner for all your love."

Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song "You Want It Darker" and best American roots performance for the track "Steer Your Way," both off his final album.

Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar also has two nominations. He's contending for best R&B performance for "Get You" featuring Kali Uchis and best R&B album for "Freudian."

Sound engineer Charles Moniz grabbed three nominations for his work on the Bruno Mars album "24K Magic." The Burlington, Ont., native already has two Grammys on his mantle, one for creating the catchy "doh" vocal line on the inescapable hit "Uptown Funk" and another for his contribution to Adele's album "25."

The Grammys will mark its 60th anniversary by taking place in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018, rather than at the usual venue in Los Angeles.

Other Canadian nominees include:

— Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of "Nobody But Me" and McLachlan for "Wonderland," her second Christmas album.

— Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" for best alternative album.

— The Weeknd's "Starboy" for best urban contemporary album.

— Northern Cree's "Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand (Live)" for best regional roots album.

— A recording of "Handel: Messiah" performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir is nominated for best choral performance and producer of the year, classical.

— Barbara Hannigan's "Crazy Girl Crazy" for best classical solo vocal album.

— Alex Cuba's "Lo Unico Constante" for best Latin pop album.

— Jane Bunnett and Maqueque's "Oddara" for best Latin jazz album.

— Shawn Everett (along with Joseph Lorge and Patricia Sullivan) for best engineered album, non-classical.

— Leighton James and Christian Srigley of Adventure Club for best remixed recording, for their version of Kehlani's "Undercover."

— Matt Maher's "Echoes" for best contemporary Christian album.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press