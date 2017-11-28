Kelly Brook eyeing wedding venue

Kelly Brook reportedly wants to get married at the luxury London hotel The Savoy.

The 38-year-old former glamour model has fuelled rumors she's engaged to her long-term partner Jeremy Parisi after she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger at the British Takeaway Awards in the city last night (11.27.17) and was overheard telling friends that she'd love to tie the knot at the plush five-star establishment - where the ceremony was held - located in the Strand, according to MailOnline.

The speculation comes just months after the brunette beauty said she had "no plans" to wed her beau - whom she's been dating for three years after they met when she contacted him via social media - because she wants to take things slowly with him.

She said recently: "When I met Jeremy, I'd slowed things right down and we were friends for quite some time before we got together. I was in a better place; we'd both had some distance from the past and we were ready.

"Jeremy's had so much achievement himself with his judo and he does a lot of TV shows in Paris. He's a happy man and a successful man, so he's able to enjoy my success without feeling threatened.

"We're not putting any pressure on ourselves. We're not engaged, we've got no plans to marry. We're happy and just enjoying what we have."

Kelly - who has previously romanced Danny Cipriani, Thom Evans, David McIntosh, Billy Zane and Jason Statham - believes her relationship with Jeremy is a world away from the past boyfriends she's had because they respect each other.

She explained: "My previous relationships were so fraught with drama and chaos. I was going through the same cycle again and again."