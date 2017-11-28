Duchess Camilla is 'absolutely delighted' about Harry's engagement

The Duchess of Cornwall is "absolutely delighted" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged.

Harry, 33, and his 36-year-old fiancÃ©e confirmed the news they are tying the knot next year on Monday (11.27.17), and Duchess Camilla - who is married to Harry's father the Prince Charles - thinks it is "brilliant" news that the couple are taking their romance to the next step, and the 'Suits' actress will soon be her stepdaughter-in-law.

Speaking to the MailOnline about the addition to the royal family during a visit to Stoke on Trent - where Camilla and Prince Charles met with the local pantomime actors - the 70-year-old royal said: "It's brilliant and as I said, America's loss is our gain. We are all absolutely delighted."

And Camilla - who was previously married to Andrew Parker-Bowles for over 20 years before their split in 1995 - continued to gush about the soon to be husband and wife, who she believes look "so happy" together.

She continued: "As you can see, they are so happy."

Camilla is pleased for the pair, and she believes it is a "real joy" to hear "good news for once".

She said: "Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we are surrounded by a lot of bad news, it's a real joy to have some good news for once."

But Camilla is not the only royal who has sent her well wishes to the newly engaged duo, as her 69-year-old spouse is "thrilled" for his son and future daughter-in-law.

Speaking previously, Charles - who was married to the late Princess Diana for 15 years, which was one year prior to her tragic death - said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."

Harry's older brother, Prince William, 35, and his wife Duchess Catherine, also 35, are "very excited" by the news as they get on so well with the 36-year-old actress.