Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed in May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married next year at Windsor Castle.

The 33-year-old royal will tie the knot with the American actress at St George's Chapel - the same venue Prince Charles and Camilla married on April 9, 2005 - at the royal residence in Berkshire in the spring time in 2018.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Tuesday (28.11.17) in a statement: "The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.

"Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.

"Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course."

Meghan and Harry's engagement was announced in a statement by the prince's father, Prince Charles, on Monday (27.11.17) - a few weeks after the flame-haired hunk popped the question to the 36-year-old actress.

It stated: "His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

"The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents.

"The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Speaking previously, Charles said on behalf of him and his wife Duchess Camilla: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."